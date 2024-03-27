BNSI: ‘The Economy Has Seen Largest Growth Since COVID19 Pandemic’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI) revealed Wednesday morning that the country has seen its largest economic growth since the Covid-19 pandemic, with a 9.2% increase in nominal terms and 2.6% in real terms; the tourism sector pegged as the largest contributor to the overall increase.

BNSI officials provided the latest statistical update during a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the release of the 2023 advance estimates of Gross Domestic Product.

The report revealed that the country also experienced significant growth in areas of construction, accommodation and food services.