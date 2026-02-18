BLUEQUEST’s Coral Nursery Expands in Nassau

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bluequest has begun a significant expansion of its coral nursery in Nassau, advancing its ongoing efforts to support coral reef restoration and nearshore

ecosystem resilience.

The Bluequest Coral Nursery was installed in May 2025 at a shallow-water nearshore site and initially housed more than 120 corals. Despite exposure to elevated summer water temperatures and seasonal stressors, these climate-resilient corals demonstrated strong survival and growth.

They are scheduled to be outplanted onto nearby reefs in the coming weeks.

Building on this progress, Bluequest will add approximately 300 additional corals to the nursery by February 2026. The expansion will grow the supply of nursery-reared corals available for restoration while creating habitat that supports juvenile fish and other marine life.

The shore-based nursery is operated in partnership with the Perry Institute for Marine Science (PIMS) through its Reef Rescue Network (RRN), an international coral restoration initiative that partners with local NGOs, resorts, dive shops, and forward-thinking organizations to scale science-based reef recovery. The collaboration emphasizes coral propagation, monitoring, and outplanting practices designed to strengthen nearshore reef systems that contribute to biodiversity and shoreline protection.

“Survival through the summer months is a meaningful indicator of nursery performance,” said Perry Institute for Marine Science Coral Programs Manager, Alex Frans. “While continued monitoring is essential, these early results support the role of well-managed nearshore nurseries within broader reef restoration efforts.”

“The Reef Rescue Network was built to make coral restoration scalable across islands by partnering with local organizations like Bluequest, who are deeply invested in their own coastlines. When communities take ownership of restoration, the impact lasts.

As part of its community engagement efforts, Bluequest and the Perry Institute’s Reef Rescue Network will host a Community Snorkel on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Delaporte Beach Park, inviting the public to experience coral restoration first-hand by observing coral outplanting activities in the water. The event is a chance for the public to see restoration work up close and learn why it matters.

“Coral reefs in The Bahamas are among the world’s most valuable and ecologically important ecosystems,” said Allison Longley, Founder of Bluequest. “They protect low-lying islands from storms, support fisheries, sustain tourism, and provide livelihoods for local communities. As coral reefs continue to decline globally, restoring and protecting Bahamian reefs is urgent.”

“That decline is not inevitable,” Longley added. “Through science-based restoration,

education, and strong local partnerships, we can rebuild reef health and strengthen coastal resilience. Restoring and protecting coral reefs is an investment in food security, economic stability, and the long-term future of The Bahamas.”

Bluequest and the Perry Institute’s Reef Rescue Network team will continue to monitor coral health, growth rates, and survivorship throughout the expansion and outplanting phases, using collected data to inform adaptive management and long-term restoration planning.

For additional information on coral restoration opportunities and participation in the Community Snorkel, please email bluequestbahamas@gmail.com. Availability is limited, and advance registration is preferred.