Blue Lagoon’s commercial ferry service operation suspended pending safety review

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Energy and Transport has suspended all commercial ferry services provided by Blue Lagoon Island pending a safety review.

This decision comes in the wake of a tragic boating incident off Blue Lagoon Island on Tuesday, which resulted in the death of a 74-year-old woman from Broomfield, Colorado, who was on vacation with family.

The Ministry noted that the Port Department will spearhead a comprehensive multi-agency investigation into the incident.

In a statement, the Ministry indicated that initial reports indicated that around 9:30 am Tuesday, the Islander III departed New Providence with about 140 passengers onboard. taking on water on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, just before 11 am. According to police, the vessel transported tourists from Paradise Island to Blue Lagoon Island.

“About 30 minutes after departure, the vessel began to take on water and subsequently sank. Unfortunately, a female passenger did not survive. The Islander III is part of a fleet of vessels owned by an established company that is registered and regulated with the Port Department.”

The Ministry added: “As a result of this incident, the Ministry wishes to advise of the suspension of all commercial ferries in the fleet of the Islander III’s operator pending a safety review by the Port Department and The Bahamas Maritime Casualty Investigators.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the passengers who did not survive the unfortunate incident and those impacted.”

Police say that two additional passengers were transported to a local medical facility in New Providence for further medical care following the incident.