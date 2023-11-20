Blue Lagoon Island launches independent forensic investigation into tragic boating incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Blue Lagoon Island has commenced an independent forensic investigation into last week’s tragic boating incident.

In its second statement regarding the incident, Blue Lagoon expressed “regret” for the “unfortunate situation” the passengers of the ill-fated vessel experienced.

A 74-year-old woman from Broomfield, Colorado, who was on vacation with family died after the double-deck ferry boat sank in waters off Blue Lagoon Island. Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said last week that an autopsy performed on the woman revealed that she did not drown, although he did not disclose the exact cause of death.

Blue Lagoon said: “In the more than 30 years that our company has been in operation, we have never experienced anything like this. As a result, we have launched a rigorous, independent forensic investigation, in addition to giving our full cooperation and working closely with The Bahamas Maritime Authority, The Bahamas Port Authority, and the Royal Bahamas Police Force.”

Following last week’s boating incident, the Ministry of Energy and Transport said that it had suspended all commercial ferry services provided by Blue Lagoon Island pending a safety review. The Ministry noted that the Port Department will spearhead a comprehensive multi-agency investigation into the incident.

Royal Caribbean recently announced that it has suspended all excursions to Blue Lagoon Island following the boating incident through November 23, 2023. Royal Caribbean offers a variety of excursions to Blue Lagoon Island, including snorkeling, beach breaks, and encounters with dolphins.