Blue Action Lab and its partners celebrate 1st annual community day

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Grand Bahama-based Blue Action Lab (BAL) and its partners Coral Vita and Waterkeepers Bahamas celebrated their first annual community day at Conservation Cove. The initiative aims to tackle the urgent challenges posed by climate change to low-lying coastal nations like The Bahamas while building a thriving new economy to benefit Bahamians.

The event’s success was largely due to the strong community involvement and commitment of Grand Bahama residents and local partners, with close to 600 residents attending. The day offered community members the chance to engage in the special projects at Conservation Cove through interactive learning stations and a launch ceremony highlighting the partnerships between local and international conservation efforts with speeches by Bahamas National Trust, University of The Bahamas, Grand Bahama Port Authority, and Ministry of Tourism representatives.

The Conservation Cove initiatives include Coral Vita’s coral reef restoration farm, the brand-new Grand Bahama Queen Conch Mariculture Center launched in partnership with Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, and the Mangrove Mania nursery and restoration program spearheaded by Waterkeepers Bahamas.

The Rotary clubs of Grand Bahama Island were out in full force serving food and drinks, while Lauren Ritchie from the Eco Justice Project and Climate Activist Amber Turner created a collaborative community mural alongside local artist Ben Ferguson with the theme “Why Conservation”? Lignum Vitae Market offered vegan treats and eco-friendly products.

A press release noted that through the Blue Action Lab’s Conservation Cove, “Bahamians will not only be able to protect their way of life, but also access educational programs and job opportunities that empower them economically and facilitate the sustainable growth of our local communities.”

Rupert Hayward, Founder, Blue Action Lab remarked: “This isn’t just our base of operations, it’s our home. If we want The Bahamas to have a truly sustainable future, we must build resilient local communities now. If we want to profit from a local blue economy, we must empower and grow the local workforce of the future. We believe Conservation Cove will be key to these efforts.”