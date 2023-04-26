BLOODY TUESDAY: Two young men gunned down moments apart in separate shootings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men in their early twenties who were on bail for murder were gunned down in separate incidents in the capital Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they are aggressively searching for the suspects responsible for these latest homicides which occurred simultaneously around 2.30 pm. The victims are said to be ages 23 and 24.

In the first incident, police say they were alerted via the Shot Spotter Technology to the Minnie Street area off Wulff Road. There, they saw a man lying dead in the street with multiple gunshot injuries to the upper body.

Preliminary reports revealed that while driving north on Wulff Road a small white van pulled across the victim’s vehicle. Moments later a male exited the van armed with a handgun and opened fire on the victim.

According to reports, in an effort to evade the shooter, the victim exited his vehicle and attempted to run. While doing so, he was pushed by the suspect who shot him about the body, before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. EMS personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim was notably outfitted with an ankle monitor device and is known to the police for a number of serious offenses.

Within moments of the first incident, police were alerted via the Shot Spotter Technology to the area of Flamingo Gardens. It was there that they discovered a man dead with multiple gunshot injuries to the upper body. The victim was found lying near a white Nissan Cube which was parked at the front of a residence.

Preliminary reports indicated, that the victim was a passenger of a white Japanese vehicle that was driven by a male friend. Subsequently, while driving in the area of Bahamas Boulevard, occupants of a silver Japanese vehicle opened fire on them. The driver and the victim successfully evaded the assailants, however the driver lost control of the vehicle in the area of Montgomery Avenue. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving the victim behind. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. The victim in that incident was also outfitted with an ankle monitor and is known to the police for a number of serious offenses.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information as it pertains to these incidents or any other matter, to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991-3 or 919.