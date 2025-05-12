Blood on The Moon?

Dear Editor,

Two of our more prominent political figures passed away in recent times: the Hon. John Henry Bostwick, KC, and former FNM Senator Rodney Moncur. Mind you, all of us who are currently living in this dispensation will eventually die—if the Lord continues to tarry. Physical death is inevitable and unavoidable. However, there are other categories of “death” that exist in the human realm.

Physical death may be peaceful, where one dies in his or her sleep, either in their own bed or someone else’s. Others might die while undergoing medical procedures, and still others, unfortunately, may pass due to an unexpected stroke or seizure. Many more will die a violent death as a result of crime or homicide. Whichever way it comes, we are all on that road into eternity.

Human beings who are in their right minds seek, in vain, to avoid death like the plague. Most of you reading this want to get to Heaven, but few would elect to die in order to get there. We should be mindful of what we have here on Earth, as opposed to crossing the Jordan only to be, possibly, disappointed in the fabled amenities over there. It is very seldom that someone deliberately commits suicide.

The political death which looms large in the near future of the once “unbeatable” FNM is, in my view, just around the corner.

The current de facto leader of the FNM, the Hon. Michael Clifton Pintard (FNM–Marco City), et al., has indicated in no uncertain terms that the Hon. Dr. Hubert A. Minnis (FNM–Killarney)—the current MP for a major New Providence-based constituency, former Leader of the defunct FNM (de facto and de jure), and a former Prime Minister—will not be granted or awarded a re-nomination by “his” party. Dr. Minnis, on the other hand, has indicated that come hell or high water, he will offer again in Killarney.

The stage is being set for political blood to flow on the Moon and elsewhere. No one in the FNM’s crumbling leadership ranks has ever explained why Dr. Minnis has been or will be denied a re-nomination. If this is indeed the case, it would be unprecedented in the annals of Bahamian politics. No former leader cum Prime Minister of any political party has ever been treated so shabbily in public. Minnis is being treated worse than a stepchild. What are the options for Minnis? Not many.

Minnis could simply pack up his georgie bundle, exit the FNM, and offer himself as an Independent. If the FNM were to run an opposing candidate, along with the Coalition of Independents and the PLP, the PLP would more than likely finally capture Killarney. The broken doors of the FNM have been shut tight right in Minnis’s face.

It is unlikely that Mr. Lincoln Bain and the COI would embrace Minnis—much less Minnis embracing them. The PLP, with all due respect, does not want to align with Minnis and, in fact, there is no room for him in the PLP. As an Independent, Minnis would capture a large number of votes, but likely not enough to deny a victory to the Davis-led PLP in Killarney. There will be political bloodletting within the FNM, and there will, I submit, figuratively, be “blood on the Moon.”

Minnis has enjoyed a charmed political life and deserves to be treated with decorum and respect, despite his sometimes abrupt mannerisms. Based on my observations on the ground here in New Providence, the PLP will carry 18 to 20 constituencies. The party would need only to secure 7 or 8 seats in the Family Islands to ensure re-election to a second consecutive term in office—if the bold agenda set out by the Hon. Philip “Brave” Davis, MP, KC (PLP–Cat Island) is to be achieved.

To God then, in all things, be the glory.

Sincerely,

Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.

Business Consultant & Talk Show Host