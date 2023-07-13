Blitz operation targets widespread pothole issue in New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears said yesterday that the Ministry of Works has engaged 10 private contractors to work along with its road patching unit to conduct a massive blitz operation to address road defects across New Providence.

While addressing the conditions of roads across New Providence in Parliament yesterday, Sears noted that heavy precipitation experienced during the months of June and July has hindered road repair efforts. As a result, large potholes have formed and road edge erosion has occurred.

According to Sears, road repair works have recommenced as of Saturday, July 8. He also encouraged members of the public to contact the Ministry of Works’ Pothole Repair hotline at 376-0936 or 557-3227.

“We are in the process of engaging the services of ten contractors who have demonstrated expertise in pothole patching in order to supplement the Ministry’s Road Patching Unit,” Sears stated. “They will work in conjunction with the Ministry’s Road Patching Unit to conduct a massive blitz operation. Three contracts have already been signed.” He noted that the remaining seven were to be finalized yesterday.

“The repair works are expected to be carried out over the course of several days and weeks. I believe that residents will soon see a marked improvement in terms of safer and drivable roads,” said Sears.