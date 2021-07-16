BLIND SPOT: Nighttime search efforts still depend on weather conditions and vessel capability, says commodore

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Commodore Dr Raymond King said yesterday that while nighttime search and rescue missions will continue to be contingent on the capabilities of the search vessel and weather conditions at the time, the organization is constantly exploring measures to improve its response and capacity.

Responding to questions from Eyewitness News, King, who was attending the USCG District Seven Change of Command Ceremony in Opa-Locka, Florida, said: “Generally, nighttime search and rescue operations are contingent on several factors — namely the size, length, capacity and capabilities of the search and rescue vessel and prevailing weather conditions, [including] sea-state, waves and wind.”

The RBDF has been put under the spotlight in recent years for its response to several missing boaters and pilots, including the search and rescue effort of missing pilot Byron Ferguson, 34, in November 2018; and the ongoing search and rescue effort for Drew Rigby, 28, who was ejected into waters near Rose Island during a boating collision on Sunday.

Ferguson crashed his private plane in waters off western New Providence and was never found.

Amid the search for him, there was public outcry over the handling of the effort.

Asked yesterday what recommendations or measures could be adopted by the organization to better enable and improve night searches, the commodore said availability of aerial support such as a helicopter with high beam lights significantly enhances chances of detection.

He also said mariners wearing life vests would aid in detection and preservation of life in the “unfortunate event someone falls overboard”.

Additionally, the commodore said the “timely and accurate reporting of maritime incidents to authorities to permit effective search and rescue responses”.

On Sunday, a 26-foot vessel with six people on board collided with a jet ski being ridden by two men, including Rigby, shortly after 7pm near Rose Island — an area frequented for events and beach parties.

The driver sustained injuries to both his legs.

The defense force, which said it was alerted to the incident that day, performed a search of the area until after 9pm, but “nightfall and weather made it difficult to continue”.

The search was suspended until 6.23am the following morning, when RBDF divers joined the effort.

That search continued until around 5pm and was temporarily suspended due to “unfavorable weather”, resuming Tuesday with the help of submersible and aerial drones and continuing until nightfall, when it was paused once again until Wednesday morning.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames defended the handling of the search and rescue effort on Tuesday, noting that while he did not know the specifics of the investigation, he was assured that the RBDF is equipped to handle the search.

He pointed out that The Bahamas is a nation of over 100,000 square miles of sea and despite being assisted by the “greatest power throughout this world”, there are instances where “you are searching for persons and vessels and you don’t find them, and sometimes you are fortunate enough to locate them”.

Rigby’s relatives, not dissimilar to Ferguson’s family, said they will not stop searching.