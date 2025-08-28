BJC and BGCSE Results Released; Ministry Prioritising Reforms for Student Success

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Today, the overall results of the 2025 Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) and Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examinations were announced, providing a snapshot of the performance of students who sat the examinations earlier this year.

For BJCs, 38.8% of students sitting five or more exams received a grade of ‘C’ or higher, and 52.7% achieved a ‘D’ or higher. For BGCSEs, 37.2% of students sitting five or more exams received a grade of ‘C’ or higher, and 57.6% achieved a ‘D’ or higher.

Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, acknowledged the need for continued improvement and transformation as the Ministry lays the foundation for improved academic outcomes:

“What we see in this year’s results is consistent with what we have seen in recent years, especially in the aftermath of COVID-19, when disruptions to the learning process, compounded with existing socio-economic factors, created a global learning loss crisis.

“While many students are thriving, this year’s results further highlight the persistent issues we have faced when it comes to core subjects like mathematics, language, and science. These results confirm both the resilience of our students, who have persisted through great difficulties, as well as the urgent need for reform.”

She noted that there are a number of ongoing initiatives expected to yield improvements:

“I want our students and parents to know that we will continue pushing forward to drive the systemic changes that will ultimately move us in the right direction. In fact, we have already seen progress in many areas.”

Minister Hanna-Martin outlined the holistic approach to educational reform that is currently underway, which she stated is intended to provide diverse opportunities for student learning and development.

Some of the initiatives she highlighted include:

• The success of the Find Every Child initiative in reducing absences by over 90%

• More targeted focus on mathematics, language, and science; the expansion of special needs education; and more options for study in areas such as agriculture and technology

• The approaching launch of BPATH — the first polytechnic institute for secondary school students

• The success of the National School Breakfast Programme

• The integration of school resource officers and the corresponding decrease in incidents on school campuses

She emphasised the need to build on this progress to ensure that students are prepared to succeed in a modern Bahamas:

“Our focus, as always, is on our students. We are determined to work along with administrators, teachers, students, parents, and local communities to confront these challenges head-on as we support each student in exploring and tapping into their true potential.

“We believe that every child counts, and every student deserves to be given the support they need to succeed.”