BISX announces addition of four investment funds

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) has announced that four investment funds administered by the Winterbotham Trust Company Limited have successfully completed the BISX Mutual Fund Listing Process.

According to BISX, these funds are Gables Resources Fund Ltd, Quest 21 Investment Fund Ltd, Latam Parc Opportunity Fund Ltd and Envision Special Fund Ltd.

As a result, the funds’ securities have now been added to the roster of funds listed on the Exchange. The funds are open-ended mutual funds, incorporated as international business companies under the laws of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and licensed as investment funds under the Investment Funds Act, 2019.

Ivan Hooper, chief executive officer of the Winterbotham Trust Company Limited, stated: “We are extremely pleased with the listing of these four new funds, particularly as we continue navigating the pandemic.

“We continue developing our fund services business and working with a responsive BISX team is really a pleasure [and] supports a smooth and timely listing process, which generates confidence for all stakeholders.

“As the administrator with most funds under administration in The Bahamas, and the main sponsor of listed funds, partnering with BISX has become a key component of our offering and a key enhancer in our ability to attract funds to The Bahamas.”

BISX Chief Executive Officer Keith Davies, commenting on the listing of the funds, said: “It brings me great satisfaction to see the Exchange experience continued growth in our Mutual Fund Listing Facility.

“When you consider all the many challenges that entities have to deal with during the pandemic, this is a goal we could not accomplish without the hard work and dedication of our partners in the Fund space.

“We look forward to Winterbotham and our other partners continuing to find value for their clients via listings on the Exchange.”

The Winterbotham Trust Company Limited served as the BISX sponsor member that brought the funds to the Exchange.

Exmer Partners Limited is the Investment Manager and the Winterbotham Trust Company Limited has been appointed to serve as the administrator of the fund.