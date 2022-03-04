BISX All-Share Index up nearly seven percent at end of 2021

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas International Stock Exchange’s (BISX) All-Share Index closed 2021 up nearly seven percent, the exchange has confirmed.

BISX noted that for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2021, the All-Share Index closed at 2,228.24.

“This represents a year-to-date increase of 135.92 or 6.50 percent. By comparison, for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2020, the BISX All-Share Index closed at 2,092.46. That increase was a year-to-date decrease of 139.14 or 6.23 percent,” BISX said.

The index only measures share price movements among BISX-listed equity stocks and excludes dividend payouts to investors

According to BISX, as of December 31, 2021, the market was comprised of 20 ordinary shares with a market capitalization of $4.84 billion.

In addition, there were eight preference shares with a market capitalization of $249 million; nine Bahamas government securities (BGS) and corporate bonds with a face value of $462 million; and 231 Bahamas registered stocks (BRS) with a face value of $3.7 billion.

“Over the three-year period 2019 to 2021, the market value of all securities listed on BISX has shown increases from 2019 to 2021,” BISX noted.

“The increases are due to the listing of BRS on BISX in July 2020 and September 2021.”

Trading volume for the 12-month period January 2, 2021, to December 31, 2021, was 12,044,767 shares for a value of $ 108,437,872.45; and for the 12-month period January 2, 2020, to December 31, 2020, it was 5,558,484 shares for a value of $27,885,664.36.