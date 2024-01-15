Bishop Ellis: “I REMAIN QUIET”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bishop Neil C. Ellis of Mount Tabor Church (MTC) has opted to “remain quiet” concerning the resignation of Pastor Rickeno R. Moncur as Senior Pastor at MTC, a surprise move that came early Friday morning with immediate effect.

In a video message to church members released to church members Friday morning, Moncur cited “challenges with his presence at this time” which led to his decision.

Moncur was installed as senior pastor one year ago following the retirement of Bishop Neil Ellis.