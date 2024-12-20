BIMINI: Two men being questioned in connection with stolen boat

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Bimini are questioning two (2) men in connection with a vessel that was reported stolen on Thursday December 19, 2024.

The vessel a 26 ft. white trim black Seaswirl Striper with two (2) Yamaha 250 HP engines was reported stolen from a marina in Bimini.

As a result, investigating officers arrested two males, ages 27 and 24 reference to this matter.

Investigation continues.

If you have any information about this theft or spot this vessel, please contact 911, 919, the nearest police station in Bimini. Furthermore, anonymous tips are encouraged and can be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS at 300-TIPS (8477).