Bimini students tour library named in honor of Bishop Ellis

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Over two dozen students hailing from high schools in Bimini are the first batch of school-aged children to tour the Neil C. Ellis Library and Museum on Tuesday afternoon following its official opening on September 18th.

Students from Bishop Neil Ellis’ Alma Mater, Louis McDonald High School, formerly known as Bimini MCE, an all-aged school located in Alice Town Bimini, and Gateway Christian Academy in Porgy Bay, Bimini, got an up-close view of artifacts that document and highlight Bishop Ellis’ journey as a mere child.

Ellis was born in Porgy Bay Bimini and rose up the ranks to become a prominent religious leader locally and internationally.

Bishop Ellis asserted that it “warmed his heart” that students from the island he hails from got to see his life’s progress over the last five (5) decades.

Bishop Ellis said he’s hopeful that the museum would reveal to students that “even though they’re from a small town, they don’t have to think small, act small, nor do they need to have a small perspective on life and their future.”