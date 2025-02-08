Bimini: Police investigate incident at sea

BIMINI, BAHAMAS — Police in Bimini are investigating an alleged shark attack involving two (2) female tourists that occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, 7th February 2025.

Initial reports indicate that the victims, both U.S.A. residents, sustained injuries while swimming in the waters at Bimini Bay. They received initial treatment at a local clinic before being airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention. One of the victim’s injuries is listed as serious. Investigations are ongoing.