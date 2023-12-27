Bimini police investigate drowning

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police on Bimini are investigating the circumstances surrounding a drowning incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old male from Pensacola, Florida.

The incident reportedly occurred around noon on Wednesday, 27 December 2023.

Initial reports revealed that the victim, a cruise ship passenger, was swimming on Radio Beach along with a family member when the family member reportedly lost sight of the victim and later discovered him unresponsive onshore, authorities said.

The victim was administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the scene and was subsequently transported to the local clinic, where he was examined by the medical doctor who declared him deceased.

Investigation continues into the matter.