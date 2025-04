BIMINI, BAHAMAS — Police in Bimini arrested an adult male and confiscated a firearm on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Alice Town.

Initial reports indicate that around 1:00 a.m., officers conducted a routine stop-and-search of a male pedestrian near an establishment on Kings Highway. During the search, a firearm containing ammunition was discovered, leading to the arrest of the 26-year-old man.

The investigation is ongoing.