Bimini flooding ahead of Hurricane Milton

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – While it remains unclear the level of impact that Hurricane Milton could unleash within parts of the Northern Bahamas, Island administrator for Bimini, Evak Arthur told Eyewitness News on Monday that flooding is already being experienced in flood prone areas on the island.

According the National Hurricane Center, Milton was a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 kph) Monday morning over the southern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen to a category 5 storm by the time that it hits Florida.

While Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida by Wednesday evening, it has been predicted that parts of Grand Bahama, Bimini and possibly Nassau could also feel its impact depending on its strength level and direction by the time that it hits Florida.

Managing Director of the Disaster Risk Management Authority Aaron Sargent confirmed to Eyewitness News that officials were in briefings throughout this morning to develop a plan for the islands that could possibly be impacted.

The Met office was also contacted for an update shortly after 11:00am Monday morning, they indicated that officials there are doing the same sort of preparations ahead of the storm.

Administrator Arthur said that while there will be no official word on the use of shelters and or evacuation protocols until the DRM instructs, she also mentioned that officials will not be able to make use of one of the shelters as it is in the flood zone. She said that residents are presently doing their best to prepare for the potential impact.

While a cruise ship was expected to dock on the island today, she said that she believed it had been postponed due to the weather. She also said that there are some tourists on the island but it is unclear if they will be riding out the storm in Bimini or returning home.

Officials from the Grand Bahama office, the DRM and the Met Office have promised media updates later in the afternoon.