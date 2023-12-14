Bimini authorities investigate alleged drowning incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bimini police are investigating an alleged drowning incident that has claimed the life of an adult male.

Initial reports indicated that a captain of a fishing vessel reported to authorities around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12 2023, that a crew member was retrieved from waters near Cay Sal Bank unresponsive following a fishing expedition.

Due to adverse weather conditions in the area, the vessel has been unable to dock in Bimini, police said.

At present, police are uncertain of the circumstances surrounding this incident; however, an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.