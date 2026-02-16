Bimini Airport expansion passes halfway mark, targets summer opening

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The transformation of the airport serving Bimini is accelerating, with developers reporting the project is more than halfway complete and on track for a summer debut that is expected to reshape access to the island.

Jeremy Ebie, Director of Bimini Airport Development Partners and Chief Executive Officer and Founder of U.S.-based Phoenix Engineering Group, said the scale of construction now visible reflects a dramatic upgrade from the airport’s previous capacity.

The redevelopment includes a four-to-five-fold expansion of the terminal complex. The existing structure will serve as a domestic terminal, while a new international facility is being built to accommodate commercial carriers and modern passenger processing.

“This is a significant transformation compared to what the airport was three years ago,” said Ebie, who estimated the works to be approximately 50–60 percent complete, with the first phase valued at about $30 million.

The project stems from a landmark public-private partnership announced by the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation. On November 7, 2023, the government of The Bahamas confirmed it had signed a management agreement with Bimini Airport Development Partners Limited for the redevelopment of the South Bimini International Airport.

The agreement grants a 30-year concession to manage the airport and commits $80 million in investment over two phases to create a state-of-the-art aviation facility.

The first phase, which commenced following the signing on November 6, 2023, focuses on airside and terminal upgrades to enable international commercial traffic. Works include planning and design, initial runway improvements, temporary terminal enhancements, access road modifications, apron expansion, cargo and maintenance facilities, storage areas, and the development of a fixed base operator (FBO) with a fuel farm and apron.

These improvements are designed to meet international aviation standards and allow major airlines such as American Airlines to operate regular service.

Kingsley Smith, Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, described the development as historic for the constituency and vital to sustaining economic activity beyond the peak boating season.

Tourism in Bimini has traditionally relied heavily on marine visitors, with weather conditions limiting arrivals during parts of the year. Officials believe expanded air access will stabilize visitor numbers year-round and strengthen the local economy across all seasons in The Bahamas.

With completion targeted for this summer, stakeholders anticipate the modernized airport will position Bimini as a more accessible international destination while supporting long-term growth in tourism, investment, and employment on the island.