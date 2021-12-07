BILLS OVER GROCERIES: Super Value owner says 2021 sales down over 5% as consumers prioritize spending

Grocery store chain impacted by supply chain challenges but has 3-month stock

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Super Value’s owner, Rupert Roberts, said yesterday that despite increased economic activity and more people returning to work, the grocery store chain’s sales this year were down “a little more than five percent”.

Roberts noted that consumers were likely now cutting back on grocery purchases to take care of outstanding obligations, such as bill payments.

“We can’t get up to last year’s sales,” said Roberts.

“There are more people employed this year than last, but they are now likely trying to catch up on their bills, pay their mortgage, water bill, electricity bills, so we’re not getting any increase in sales.

“Sales running behind.”

He added: “Last year, with all that was going on, people didn’t take any chances and they bought food and stocked up.

“But now, with BPL (Bahamas Power and Light) cutting people off and bank is calling about their loan payments, people likely are skimming back on food.”

Roberts acknowledged that supply challenges brought on by the pandemic persist, although the food store chain has worked to secure a three-month supply of goods.

“We have had some delays in certain things. Campbell’s soup, for instance, has stopped taking orders. Wesson Oil has been difficult to get. Cooking oil is going up 60 percent next year,” said Roberts.

We are looking very good going into Christmas, with most of our goods at lower prices. After Christmas is when higher prices are going to get higher. – Rupert Roberts

“We are stocked up on a lot of commodities. We were trying to really get in six months’ supply to protect the country, but then we developed a problem.

“We realized that after we got up to three months, our warehouse couldn’t hold it. We have about three months’ supply now.

“We are looking very good going into Christmas, with most of our goods at lower prices. After Christmas is when higher prices are going to get higher.

“A number of price increases, we have had to pass on, but most of them we will pass on early next year.”