STELLA MARIS, LONG ISLAND — Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper announced that boaters’ registration fees will decrease “within the next two weeks” as a bill to readjust them is set to be laid.

Those fees were restructured at the start of the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

Earlier this year, there was an outcry from the boating community over the restructuring of fees, with some boaters seeing a 900% increase in annual costs.