“Biggest Loser” winners named by the National Insurance Board

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Following thorough blood pressure, glucose, weight and body mass index (BMI) health screenings before and after eight weeks of wellness activities, the National Insurance Board (NIB) has officially named its “Biggest Loser” competition winners.

Winners were selected based on who, by percentage, lost the most weight. Additionally, eligible participants had to attend at least one health and wellness session per week.

Out of 88 New Providence-based participants, Lequel Pratt, who lost 3.83 percent; Shovonia McKinney, who lost 2.7 percent; and Bonnette Knowles, who lost 2.59 percent, exercised their way to the top.

The first, second and third-place champions received gift cards in the amounts of $300, $200 and $150 respectively, in addition to a trophy, medal and certificate of participation. Moreover, winner Pratt was awarded with a one-month membership to Outdoor Fitness Bahamas.

The Biggest Loser Challenge was launched during April, 2021 as part of NIB’s overall Employee Wellness Programme under the theme “Healthy, Wealthy and Wise” to promote healthier lifestyles with a focus on mental, physical and emotional well-being, especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Biggest Loser Challenge featured aerobics, weight and resistance training, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), core and CrossFit fitness programmes — with Grand Bahama and Andros-based employees also hosting and engaging in initiatives on those islands.

LaShandra Simmons, Karen Campbell and Shandi Missick — who lost 16, six and five pounds respectively — competed on Grand Bahama. Andros participants Lilymae Fowler, Miesha Johnson-Hinsey and Vanria Hanna-Woodside participated in health screenings and walked regularly to successfully complete that island’s “Biggest Loser Challenge”.

NIB also announced the Central Benefits Department as winners of the departmental prize. They earned this by having the most participants attend the various activities incorporated in the wellness initiative.

The Central Benefits Department is responsible for pension payments each month. During the coronavirus pandemic, they have been responsible for managing both the government-funded programme for self-employed individuals and the government-funded extension programme, which is still ongoing.

Overall, NIB’s Employee Wellness Initiative can boast of happy employees who have lost pounds, cut inches and now look forward to not only joining the challenge again, but also implementing what was learned in their daily lives.

The NIB Employee Wellness Initiative was chaired by Sonovia Campell and co-chaired by Freeda Blatch-Fullerton. Committee members included Joy Dean, Dellarese Wright, Everette Sweeting, Joey Pennerman, Nurse Ruth Pickstock, Jemma Hepburn, Cherez Brown, Luchiano Seymour, Christopher Wright, Nadia Vanderpool, Clarice Lewis and Stacie Basden. Honorable mention was also given to Edward Thompson, Louvin Sands, Tonique Williams, Nurse Sheryl Charlow and the Talent Management and Capacity Development, Facilities, Public Relations, Security Services and Fleet Management Departments.

Lowe’s Wholesale, Thompson Trading, Fun Foods (Lickety Split), Aquapure, Super Value, Asa H Pritchard, Salad Masters, Nassau Agency, Starbucks, Flirty Girl, BahamaHealth/Family Guardian, Star Insurance and Ports International all sponsored NIB’s “Biggest Loser Challenge”.