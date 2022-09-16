BIGGER AND BETTER: Abaco economy ‘booming”, says area MP

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Abaco economy is “booming”, according to the local Member of Parliament who described the number of applications for new businesses this year alone as “unprecedented.”

John Pinder, MP for Central and South Abaco and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism told the Abaco Business Outlook yesterday that the island’s future is bright, with its tourism sector having bounced back to near pre-Dorian levels.

Pinder encouraged investors to look at opportunities to invest on the island, noting that the island is on the cusp of tremendous growth, although some challenges such as inadequate housing and utility issues persist.

“I encourage all investors to look at the opportunities in rentals, rental apartments, short-term rentals, and housing. There are many investment opportunities in Abaco. Now is the time to bring your hard-earned finances and grow them in Abaco. The economy in Abaco is booming with more Bahamian entrepreneurs and new businesses popping up with high demand,” said Pinder.

He continued: “New business licenses are at an all-time high. The number of new Abaco business applications this year is unprecedented. As you go through the streets of every settlement there are new businesses and new entrepreneurs building their dreams from scratch. These are positive signs that Abaco is growing and on the way to being bigger and better than before.”