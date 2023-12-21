Big giveback from Fox Foundation on Kemp Road

December 21, 2023 Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Fox Foundation welcomed hundreds of residents in the Kemp Road community to its annual Christmas Giveback on Thursday afternoon.

Fox Foundation Co-Founder Adrianna Fox said over $30,000 worth of toys were distributed to kids today while thousands of dollars worth of vouchers were distributed to adults.

The kid’s corner included cotton candy, popcorn and soft drinks, while the adults had a section of their own to enjoy.

Head of the Fox Foundation Adrian Fox, who has deep family roots in the Kemp Road community, says it’s important for the foundation to host the annual giveback to give residents a bit of holiday cheer ahead of Christmas.

Member of Parliament for the Free Town constituency Wayne Munroe also attended the charity event.

