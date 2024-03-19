BIG BUSINESS IDEAS: PM floats diamond depository in Grand Bahama to Botswana officials

March 19, 2024 Theo Sealy
BOTSWANA — Prime Minister Philip Davis and his government delegation are still in Botswana, engaging in talks with government officials to determine how best both countries can establish a collaborative framework in various sectors to allow for shared economic gain.

The nation’s leader sought to gain Botswana’s consideration to utilize Grand Bahama Island as a diamond depository for Botswana’s diamond export to the United States.

He also asked Botswana to consider a collaboration between the Central Bank of The Bahamas and the Bank of Botswana so that both financial institutions can gain from collaborative efforts that foster modern technical growth in the sector.

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

