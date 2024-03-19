BIG BUSINESS IDEAS: PM floats diamond depository in Grand Bahama to Botswana officials

BOTSWANA — Prime Minister Philip Davis and his government delegation are still in Botswana, engaging in talks with government officials to determine how best both countries can establish a collaborative framework in various sectors to allow for shared economic gain.

The nation’s leader sought to gain Botswana’s consideration to utilize Grand Bahama Island as a diamond depository for Botswana’s diamond export to the United States.

He also asked Botswana to consider a collaboration between the Central Bank of The Bahamas and the Bank of Botswana so that both financial institutions can gain from collaborative efforts that foster modern technical growth in the sector.