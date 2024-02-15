BIG BUSINESS: $510M in developments unveiled

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamian businessman His Excellency Sebas Bastian unveiled a $510M plan to construct 14 developments in New Providence over the next several years, which is pegged to provide 3,290 jobs for Bahamians.

H.E. Bastian unveiled the multi-million dollar plans to Prime Minister Philip Davis Thursday morning at his company’s Venetian West Residential Office.

The unveiling began with a brief overview of the 14 projects, which include luxury residential rental units, extended stay vacation rental units, a hotel, luxury seaside residences, a sports club, a shopping plaza, housing near the University of The Bahamas, and commercial parks in western and central New Providence.

Davis was invited to tour six of the 14 sites today. The full list includes Venetian West Rentals, Venetian Village Shoppes, Skyline Storage West, Westfield Commerce Park, University House, Aspara Sports Club, Skyline Storage Central, Vilara Villas, Sevyn Residences, Brickell Square, Sevyn Beach, Sevyn Hotel, V’Orsay Residential, and the Venetian Village residences.

H.E. Bastian said: “As a leading force in the development of outstanding residential and commercial properties, Brickell Management Group (BMG), demonstrates a strong dedication to our distinctive design philosophy and promotes vibrant community living.”

“Our commitment to building a better Bahamas is evident by our continued investment in our country.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis applauded H.E. Bastian’s commitment to invest in The Bahamas while providing affordable luxury housing for Bahamians.