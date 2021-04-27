Big boost for ADR in The Bahamas as 10 new arbitrators achieve fellow status

CIArb Bahamas says country now has highest amount of fellows per capita in the region

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators Bahamas Branch (CIArb Bahamas) recently announced that ten individuals have successfully achieved the status of fellow.

Karen Brown, Carla Card-Stubbs, Joy Delaney, Kenia Nottage, Justice Petra Hanna-Adderley, Jethlyn Burrows, Michael Diggiss, Cherise Cox-Nottage, Rengin Johnson and Charisse Brown were the individuals named and congratulated by CIArb Bahamas in a statement.

“The minister of financial services, trade and industry and immigration, Elsworth Johnson, congratulated the ten new fellows,” the statement read.

“With the addition of ten new fellows, The Bahamas now has the highest amount of fellows per capita in this region with sixteen fellows in total — a noteworthy achievement.

“This is not only an important accomplishment for CIArb Bahamas, but also it is important for The Bahamas as a jurisdiction, as we continue to work toward becoming a leading center for international arbitration and other forms of alternative dispute resolution.

“As a strategic partner of the ministry, the success of CIArb Bahamas will play a pivotal role in the promotion of this jurisdiction in the international alternative dispute resolution community as it will demonstrate that we do have the necessary local professional expertise in the field.”

The ministry said it looks forward to continued collaboration with CIArb Bahamas and its continued success.