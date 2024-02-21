BICYCLIST ASSAULTED: Man attacked with rock in robbery attempt

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A man riding a bicycle was allegedly struck several times in his head with a rock as another attempted to rob him.

According to police, the incident took place shortly after noon on Tuesday. The victim was riding his bike in the vicinity of Sea Breeze Lane and Bay Lily Drive when he was approached by an unknown male who reportedly struck him to his head with a stone repeatedly while attempting to rob him of his personal belongings.

Despite being injured, the victim was able to defend himself and the assailant fled the area on foot; officers from the Southeastern Division apprehended the 61-year-old suspect shortly after the incident, in the immediate area. The victim was transported to the hospital via ambulance where he was treated for his injuries and discharged. Investigations are ongoing into this matter.