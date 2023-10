NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) President Robert “Sandy” Sands says he supports Atlantis’ push for an aerodome to accommodate sea plane arrivals in country.

However, he says more thought will have to go into scoping a new location for that project.

Sands believes that the idea is a brilliant one which will increase airlift into the country; an added economic boost for the tourism and hospitality industry.