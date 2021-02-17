BFSU president elected UNI Americas Women’s Committee president for four-year term

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Financial Services Union (BFSU) President Theresa Mortimer has been unanimously elected as UNI Americas Women’s Committee president for 2020 to 2024.

Mortimer has made history as the first Black woman and first Bahamian to hold such a position.

As president, she will represent women throughout the Caribbean, Americas, Canada, Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia, Columbia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.

UNI Global Union is based in Nyon, Switzerland, and represents more than 20 million workers from over 150 different countries in the fastest-growing sectors in the world — skills and services. A total of 90 percent of new jobs are expected to be in these sectors in the next decade. UNI and its affiliates in all regions are driven by the responsibility to ensure these jobs are best suited or tailored for the employees, and workers’ rights are protected, including the right to join a union and collective bargaining.

Through its Sector Global Unions, UNI represents workers in Cleaning and Security; Commerce; Finance; Gaming; Graphical and Packaging; Hair and Beauty; Information, Communication, Technology and Services Industry (ICTS); Media; Entertainment and Arts; Post and Logistics; Private Care and Social Insurance Sport; temporary and agency workers; and tourism industries, as well as professionals and managers, women and youth.

In December 2020, the UNI Americas Regional Women’s Committee conference was held virtually for the first time in Montevideo, Uruguay, under the theme: “Women Are Defending Our Rights”. The conference saw 425 participants from 23 countries, 83 trade unions, 94 delegates, 71 observers and 200 invited guests.

During an earlier conference, the UNI Americas Youth Conference elected Branishka Rolle, executive vice president of the BFSU, to serve as titular.