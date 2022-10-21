BFMI’s outreach is ‘limitless’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Faith Ministries International will soon add another element to its annual event calendar this Friday as it continues its efforts to draw young people closer to God.

Under the theme “limitless”, the one-day event dubbed EPIC (Emerging With Purpose To Influence Culture) will be added to the church’s suite of events alongside Christian Youth Talent Jam, Burnout, Youth Alive and several other events Emerge Youth Church (EYC) facilitates.

In a press release from BFMI, the organization described itself as “a trailblazer amongst young people” since 1980. Its mandate is to “transform followers into leaders and leaders into agents of change.”

“We introduced TV and radio programs and outreaches in parks and schools, taking the church out of the four walls into the community, in addition to introducing Christian Rap, Christian Reggae, Liturgical Dance and more into the church,” the release stated.

“We continue our legacy as we produce the first EPIC event this upcoming Friday October 21 at the Myles E Munroe Diplomat Center.”

BFMI said that EPIC’s focus is on the purpose for which the late Dr. Myles Munroe was known for.

“Gone are the days when you wait to become an adult to have influence, in the age of technology, teens are influencing one another every day. So they need to be equipped today to shape their tomorrow,” the release explained.

“Through Reconciliation to Christ, discipleship by their peers and embracing their inherent leadership capabilities, we aim to secure a better today and a greater tomorrow for our nation, our youth and the church. EPIC speaks to all of the above.”

Pre-registration is available via the website emergeyouthchurch.com, bfmi.org and social media. Bussed transportation will reportedly be made available from Urban Renewal centers via a partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Urban Renewal.