BEYOND ONE ADMINISTRATION: Governance reforms need more consistency, says public policy expert

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas must be more consistent in its government and public service reform efforts to see the necessary results, according to a local public policy expert.

Dr Yvette Pintard-Newry, while addressing an Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) symposium yesterday on “The Culture of Governance in The Bahamas”, noted: “We have not been consistent in our reform initiatives.”

She added: “We have to ensure that reforms are consistent.

“We should look at establishing an office of some form that sees reform through — and not one that is going to be just for five years. It needs to be beyond one administration.

“As a people, we are spending money on good initiatives but we have not been consistent enough to see the kind of result that can be yielded.”

Pintard-Newry also said social promotion in the public service simply cannot continue.

She noted, however, that there are individuals in the public service with great ideas and a desire to serve who move away because initiatives are not consistent.

She also noted that there are individuals in the public service who have been passed over for promotions for years and have been left demoralized.

“We have assessments, training and all of these ideas come up and you have one workshop, that’s it. That’s not the way to do reform,” said Pintard-Newry.