Beware of health services scammers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS—The Ministry of Health & Wellness is urging the public to view and read social media posts carefully. Imitation-sponsored posts, which are reportedly not authorized by the Ministry, continue to falsely advertise health offerings and information.

The Ministry issued the public advisory via a press statement Tuesday afternoon.

The statement continued: “For individuals seeking to receive any reliable health service or seeking information about health initiatives, the Ministry encourages individuals to contact their nearest community clinic or contact registered professionals directly for more information.”

“Additionally, citizens are urged to report any suspicious activity or deceptive offers to the relevant authorities.”

Health officials have also provided a list of tips to assist residents in discerning whether an advertisement or health offering is from the Ministry of Health & Wellness.

* Verify the source: Official announcements are made through official channels (newspaper, radio/television ads, radio/television interviews, official spokesperson, Ministry social media pages) and will have the proper agency name, logo, address and contact information.

* Check the contact information: Legitimate offers provide valid contact details (telephone numbers, email) for inquiries and additional information, not just a link. False ads intentionally omit this information.

* Check the facts: The ad should state what is happening, when and where and not be vague with the basic details. False ads intentionally omit this information. If a service is advertised as free, then you should not have to pay to view a price or get other information.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that if you see a post on social media advertising health offerings or giving health advice and you find that you are uncertain if it is valid, please contact the Ministry of Health & Wellness directly by Telephone: 502-4700 or visit the website at www.bahamas.gov.bs/health