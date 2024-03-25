Better Policing Initiative Launched

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), Pan American Development Foundation and International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs launched the “Better Police Readiness in Caribbean Law Enforcement Organizations (B-PRO) Project,” Monday morning.

Commissioner of Police, Clayton Fernander said that the initiative has been launched at a critical time as the country grapples with a spike in gruesome violence.

Director of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs at the US Embassy Todd Christiansen explained that the program is a collaborative effort between the PADF and the RBPF to ensure that the general public trusts law enforcement agencies to instill good governance.

The initiative launched March 25, 2024 has also been implemented in other Caribbean countries such as Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Jamaica, Barbados and others.