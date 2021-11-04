BETTER LATE THAN NEVER?: Leslia Miller-Brice appointed CARICOM ambassador

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Seabreeze MP Leslia Miller-Brice has been appointed to serve as ambassador to CARICOM to act as a nexus between member states’ needs and the regional agenda.

Miller-Brice confirmed her position during her contribution to debate in Parliament yesterday.

She noted that her role will be to provide strategic advice, recommendations and support to the CARICOM community.

“We must foster and enhance diplomatic relations, including the development of economic, political and cultural relations between The Bahamas and CARICOM [and] additionally protect and promote the economic interests of The Bahamas,” Miller-Brice said.

“I believe that The Bahamas must take full advantage of the potential for investment funding, joint ventures, training opportunities and cultural exchanges that the Caribbean can offer The Bahamas.

“Through my appointment, The Bahamas will further create opportunities that will foster new economic growth and create international partnerships that will strengthen our country with a special focus on agriculture, cultural affairs, education, gender affairs and youth development.”

The CARICOM ambassador recently accompanied Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell and Minister of Transport and Housing JoBeth Coleby-Davis to London for The Bahamas’ re-election to the International Maritime Organization Council.

“The Bahamas is a leader in the maritime industry and as a flag state, has over 1,500 ships, totaling over 64 million gross tonnages on its register,” Miller-Brice added.

“We should be proud that The Bahamas is one of the highest-ranked flags with low risk-factor in the region and is achieving the international standard.”

Miller-Brice is among seven women candidates who won House of Assembly seats in the 2021 General Election.

It was expected that the young and new politician would be given a Cabinet ministry, however, that did not occur amidst speculation over her ties to the gaming industry.