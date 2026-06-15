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Berry Islands man airlifted after serious beach incident

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police in Great Harbour Cay are investigating a near-drowning incident involving a 35-year-old man who was airlifted to New Providence in serious condition following a beach gathering on Sunday, 14th June 2026.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 6:00 p.m., police were notified of the incident by a local physician. Officers responded to the local clinic, where they interviewed the victim.

The victim reported that he was attending a beach gathering when he began experiencing symptoms consistent with a seizure while in the water. As he attempted to exit the water, he lost consciousness.

Concerned citizens assisted him out of the water and provided aid until emergency medical personnel arrived.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., the victim was airlifted to New Providence for further medical treatment. His condition was listed as serious.

The investigation continues.

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