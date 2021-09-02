Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices announces LX Bahamas Luxury Realty Group will join its global network

Trusted real estate brokerage will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bahamas Real Estate

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the world’s fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, is pleased to announce that LX Bahamas Luxury Realty Group is now part of its global brokerage network and will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bahamas Real Estate.

The company will add one office and 19 agents and will service the islands of New Providence, Paradise Island, Eleuthera and Exuma.

The Bahamas real estate market has seen a massive surge in sales so far this year. Nearly $400 million worth of property was sold or went under contract in the first quarter of 2021 and transactions nearly doubled compared to pre-COVID activities. The current surge is partially due to the already high demand to buy real estate on the island before the pandemic hit.

“We have assembled an elite team of experienced, top-tier real estate agents and support staff to ensure unparalleled service and world-class results that represent the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand,” said Jim Bernard, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bahamas Real Estate.

“It’s an honor to be a part of such a great network and we are excited about what the future holds as we take our brokerage to the next level.”

With their brand transition, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bahamas Real Estate agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has aligned with best-in-class technology platforms to deliver world-class support to its network members far into the future.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bahamas Real Estate will also have full access to the recently unveiled Real Estate IQ system. The system combines the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, marketing resources and technology with progressive education, training, coaching and consulting.

The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training and ongoing education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings.

Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate consumers.

“Bernard and his team have built an incredible reputation in their market. To have a team that shares our brand’s values of integrity, trust, stability and longevity gives me great pleasure in welcoming them to our global network,” said Christy Budnick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

“Their client-first approach to real estate, coupled with loyalty and fiduciary responsibility to the client, creates the long-term success we are looking for.”

Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bahamas Real Estate is an important addition to our network. We are looking forward to assisting them on their mission of expanding throughout all the major islands in the Bahamas,” Blefari said.

For more information, visit www.bhhsbahamasrealestate.com.