Benefit concert staged to raise medical funds for industry trailblazer Paul Hanna

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Musicians and lovers of music all over the Bahamas are coming together in a show of love and unity to support a trailblazer in the industry, Paul Hanna.

He and his wife Tanya are known for presenting some of the classiest performances, bringing together singers and musicians for worthy causes. Their line-up always includes a host of entertainers, making their events exciting and memorable.

As Paul faces one of his biggest life battles, friends are coming together to host a special concert in his honor to assist with his medical expenses.

On Saturday, May 28, 2022, the Paul Hanna and Friends CD Release and Benefit Concert will be held at the Humidor, Graycliff, West Street. Leading the lineup of top-class artists is Paul’s wife and partner Tanya Hanna.

Her interpretations of the American SongBook, jazz classics, popular R&B tunes and sophisticated Latin melodies have a universal appeal that has kept her in high demand for private events locally and abroad. She is joined by the likes of Pamela Woods; Richa Sands; the Vice Versa Trio; Karrington McKenzie; Troika Hanna; Osano Neely; the Jazz Cats; Dylan Knowles and Chris Justillien. The event will be hosted by Osano Neely and Erin Brown.

Just Recently, on Saturday April 30, 2022, Paul was honored, as well as the late Sir Sidney Poitier, during the UNESCO International Jazz Day. Under the theme: “Celebrating Our Pioneers”, UNESCO The Bahamas Commission held a free outdoor variety concert showcasing both new and acclaimed artists.

Paul and Tanya are renowned Bahamian musicians, vocalists, songwriters, musical playwriters, producers, and community activists. They have performed together in the Caribbean, the USA and Canada since 1984. They have worked with numerous internationally known artists including R&B singer Jeffrey Osbourne, percussionist Jeff Haynes, composer/producer Gary Haase, producer/singer Roger Ryan, jazz pianist Chick, and Gail Corea, and sax player and jazz lecturer the late Stan Getz.

To witness Paul Hanna and Friends CD Release and Benefit Concert on Saturday May 28 from 6-8pm, visit www.ariamusicclass.com/shop. Donations towards Paul’s medical funds can also be made to: Tanya Hanna, CIBC First Caribbean Palmdale Branch 09786, checking account 201672710.