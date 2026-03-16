Beneby Twins Break Into Hollywood Film Scene

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – Twin brothers Kirk and Kristian Beneby, born and raised in The Bahamas, are carving out a growing presence in the competitive world of film and television production.

The Beneby Twins recently graduated with bachelor’s degrees from the New York Film Academy and have already begun building an impressive résumé in the industry. Together, they have worked on four feature films, with another romantic comedy slated to begin production soon.

Their work has placed them alongside several well-known Hollywood actors, including Dylan Walsh, best known for the television series Nip/Tuck and the film The Stepfather; Dennis Haysbert, recognized for roles in 24 and Major League; Marilu Henner of the classic television series Taxi; Telma Hopkins, known for her role in Family Matters; Joe Pantoliano, the Emmy Award-winning actor seen in The Sopranos and The Matrix; and Margaret Colin, who appeared in Independence Day and the series Gossip Girl.

Among the feature films the brothers have worked on are Up in the Hills, Tox, Higher Love, and More.

On set, Kirk and Kristian serve as Chief Lighting Technicians, also known as gaffers, and Key Grips—critical behind-the-scenes roles responsible for shaping the lighting and visual environment of a production. Their work helps determine how scenes appear on screen, ensuring the lighting complements the storytelling and enhances the overall cinematic look.

In addition to feature films, the twins are actively involved in music videos, commercials, and live productions, where they have collaborated with several prominent figures in music and digital media. Their credits include work with artists and creators such as A$AP Rocky, Coco Jones, Amaarae, Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis and the AMP collective, Cash Cobain, BJ the Chicago Kid, and Quavo of the group Migos.

Now based in New York City, the brothers say their work has provided them with a firsthand look at the inner workings of the global entertainment industry.

Despite building their careers in the United States, Kirk and Kristian say they remain focused on the future of the film industry in The Bahamas.

Their long-term vision is to help position the country as a regional hub for film and television production, attracting international projects while creating opportunities for Bahamians interested in careers in the creative and technical sides of the industry.

They believe the islands already offer one of the most valuable assets in filmmaking: a naturally cinematic landscape.

“The Bahamas is already a big picture,” the brothers said. “Our goal is to take what we’ve learned here in the U.S. and use it to build something meaningful back home.”