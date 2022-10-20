Bell: Up to 60k workers impacted by minimum wage hike

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Labour and Immigration Minister Keith Bell said yesterday that as many as 60,000 people will likely be impacted by the government’s decision to increase the country’s minimum wage from $210 per week to $260 a week.

Bell told Parliament that the country’s current labour force stands at 214,600 workers.

He maintained that a job fair held this past weekend was “nothing short of astounding” as dozens of job hopefuls were hired on the spot.

The job fair was held at Anatol Rodgers High School this past Saturday and attracted some 1,500 job hopefuls.

Bell said: “It was nothing short of astounding and God’s work in us. A major hotel interviewed and hired a young lady on the spot and asked her to report to work at 2pm on Saturday.

“Another hospitality participant hired 42 persons on the spot and they began work on Monday past. A local restaurant hired 44 persons on the spot and they began work also on Monday gone. A luxury upscale retailer interviewed over 75 persons and identified 55 possible new staff pending background checks,” said Bell.

He added: “Another restaurant group interviewed over 60 persons and identified 40 persons expected to be hired this week. A hardware store interviewed 44 persons, hired two persons on the spot and is expected to hire others during the course of this week. An automotive parts retailer interviewed seven persons, hired three persons on the sport and will hire the others.”

Bell extended thanks and gratitude on behalf of the government to all of the employers who participated in the Labour on the Blocks job fair.

The next job fair is set for Grand Bahama, where officials are currently in conversation with multiple employers about taking part in the event.