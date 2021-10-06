Bell: No foul play suspected in migrant death

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Labour and Immigration Minister Keith Bell told reporters yesterday there was no indication of foul play in a recent migrant death.

Bell was commenting on the efforts to repatriate hundreds of Haitian migrants in temporary holding in Inagua.

He was asked whether any migrants had died on their route to the Bahamas.

“From all indications, foul play is not suspected,” Bell said.

“We are still waiting for confirmation but from all indications, there is no foul play.”

No further details were provided during the brief interview ahead of yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

On Monday, 294 Haitian men and 74 Haitian women appeared in the Magistrate’s Court at Matthew Town, Inagua before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt and Magistrate Shaka Serville, and plead guilty to the charge of Illegal Landing. According to the Bahamas Immigration Department, the migrants were granted a conditional discharge on premise that they do not return to The Bahamas without the permission of an Immigration Officer. Early deportation was also recommended, the statement added. According to the statement, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) was informed by a local fisherman that a suspected Haitian vessel had been seen partially submerged off Flamingo Cay last week. “A group of individuals was also sighted on Flamingo and Water Cays, Ragged Island,” the statement read. “Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos (OPBAT) officials were also informed and responded to the area and confirmed the sighting. As a result, RBDF assets, as well as the Royal Bahamas Police Force marines and Immigration officials, were alerted and dispatched to the area. Subsequently, a group of migrants was found, retrieved, and turned over to Bahamas Immigration on Friday, October 1 for processing.” The group consisted of 430 migrants, inclusive of 368 adults and 62 minors. The department said repatriations are expected to begin as early as today.

Yesterday, Bell said the department expected to hear from Haitian authorities very soon on obtaining permission to repatriate the children.

Bell also noted that there were two vessels that were intercepted and turned back.

More than 900 Haitian migrants have been apprehended in the southern Bahamas since last week. Hundreds more are expected to attempt to enter The Bahamas, with reports of sloops leaving various ports of Haiti, a country that has been contending with worsening civil and political unrest and crime.