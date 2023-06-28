Bell fires back at Symonette’s call for his resignation

When the PLP is in Power they do alot of shut. I don’t care how long the guy was living in the Bahamas. Neither him or his wife were born here. This is not the first time the Plp was in Office why they didn’t give him Citizenship before now. BELL just open up a can of WOrms. Only in the Bahamas these things happen under the PLP GOVERNMENT. SHAME ON U MR. BELL.. I never saw that MAN, his WIFE OR CHILDREN NAME IN THE NEWS PAPER. .Please stop talking these Deals under the Table.

Mr. Bell how is it that this Haitian Man & his wife who were Born & Raise in Haiti can bestow Citizenship upon their Children and a Bahamian WOman who Married An American Man CANT BESTOW HER CITIZENSHIP ON HER CHILD. MY NEICE APPLIED FOR HER DAUGHTER SINCE 2015 AND YET TO HESR FROM THE IMMIGRATION DEPARTMENT. THATS SO WRONG.. WHAT

