Bell announces temporary ban on work permits for Haitian citizens

Immigration Minister confirms he approved work permit of Haitian migrant apprehended this week

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Labour and Immigration Minister Keith Bell yesterday announced the implementation of stricter measures regarding the granting of work permits and permits to reside to Haitian citizens with immediate effect.

During a press conference yesterday Bell acknowledged the increased social unrest in the country, developments which prompted Prime Minister Philip Davis to order the return of all Bahamians from that country.

Bell said: “With immediate effect, existing and new permit to-reside applications for Haitian citizens will only be considered on a case-by-case basis and approvals will only be granted in the most exceptional circumstances.”

He added: “No new work permit applications for Haitian citizens will be processed until such time as revised protocols are produced to verify and authenticate documents issued by the Haitian government and Haitian national police.”

Bell noted that all existing work permit applications and renewals for work permits will be subjected to the most vigorous review and scrutiny. This he said will affect the time frame for the processing and determination of such applications.

Immigration officials said yesterday that there has seen a spike in applications for all permit types from the Haitian community.

Bell also confirmed that images circulating on social media of a work permit, purported to have been found in possession of a Haitian migrant apprehended after a sloop ran aground on Andros last week — were genuine.

“I saw it on social media as well,” Bell said.

“I can confirm that the permit that was circulating is a genuine permit. A Bahamian made an application to Immigration for the individual. We would have done our due diligence and were satisfied that the individual met all the requirements. I would have approved the permit. Unfortunately, his means of getting to The Bahamas was illegal and unlawful and in those circumstances, I have directed that the permit be canceled and revoked,” said Bell.