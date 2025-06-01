Belinda Wilson returned as President of the Bahamas National Alliance Trade Union Congress

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- Belinda M Wilson has been returned as President of the Bahamas National Alliance Trade Union Congress unopposed.
The BNATUC has nine (9) affiliates:
– Bahamas Public Service Union
– Bahamas Hotel Catering & Allied Workers Union
– Bahamas Financial Services Union
– Bahamas Union of Teachers
– Bahamas Taxi Cab Union
– Bahamas Livery Drivers Union
– Abaco Taxi Drivers & Allied Workers Union
– Police Staff Association
– Correctional Officers Staff Association
At the Triennial Meeting held Friday, May 30th, 2025 the following Executive Officers were elected to serve for the 2025-2028 term.
– Belinda Wilson- President
– Kimsley Ferguson- 1st Vice President
– Tyrone Butler-2nd Vice President
– Tiffany Burrell Roberts- 3rd Vice President
– Latoya Cartwright- Jones- 4th Vice President
– Theresa Mortimer- Secretary General
– Sheila Burrows- Assistant Secretary General
– Lashon Sawyer- Treasurer
– Thomas Tucker- Assistant Treasurer
– Narissa King- Trustee
– Craig Bethel- Trustee
– Torron Williams- Trustee