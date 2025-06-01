Belinda Wilson returned as President of the Bahamas National Alliance Trade Union Congress

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- Belinda M Wilson has been returned as President of the Bahamas National Alliance Trade Union Congress unopposed.

The BNATUC has nine (9) affiliates:

– Bahamas Public Service Union

– Bahamas Hotel Catering & Allied Workers Union

– Bahamas Financial Services Union

– Bahamas Union of Teachers

– Bahamas Taxi Cab Union

– Bahamas Livery Drivers Union

– Abaco Taxi Drivers & Allied Workers Union

– Police Staff Association

– Correctional Officers Staff Association

At the Triennial Meeting held Friday, May 30th, 2025 the following Executive Officers were elected to serve for the 2025-2028 term.

– Belinda Wilson- President

– Kimsley Ferguson- 1st Vice President

– Tyrone Butler-2nd Vice President

– Tiffany Burrell Roberts- 3rd Vice President

– Latoya Cartwright- Jones- 4th Vice President

– Theresa Mortimer- Secretary General

– Sheila Burrows- Assistant Secretary General

– Lashon Sawyer- Treasurer

– Thomas Tucker- Assistant Treasurer

– Narissa King- Trustee

– Craig Bethel- Trustee

– Torron Williams- Trustee