BELC introduces a rare development opportunity on Paradise Island

Cornering Paradise Island Drive and Flamingo Road near Atlantis’ parking lot, the newly listed one-acre parcel is a multifamily lot prime for a 100+ unit residential development and is catching the eyes of both local and foreign investors eager to make a piece of the luxurious and euphoric Paradise Island their own.

The property, described as “the ultimate investment in paradise” is a dream for any investor whether they intend to take the commercial or resident route not just because of its size and flexibility for development, but also because of the community itself.

BELC Vice President of Real Estate, Aaron Davis, said, “The island has been filled with action with not only notable sales of homes and condos in Ocean Club, one to the tune of $37M, but [it] is ripe with new opportunities as the Four Seasons are set to launch their beachfront residences soon and an exciting new project at the Atlantis Resort – a collaboration between famed celebrities and entrepreneurs – Pharell Williams & Dave Grutman.”

“There is significant investor confidence on the island, with little inventory left available.”

Paradise Island, a world-renowned tourist hotspot, boasts a number of resorts, restaurants, shops, an aquarium, a casino, and many other attractions. The island is measured at 685 acres and is not only one of the most popular vacationing spots for tourists but also serves as home to a number of high-value residents who value luxury, privacy, and exclusivity.

The rare development parcel is ideal for a discerning local and foreign investor to curate a bespoke residential offering like Paradise Island has never seen. Davis explained that a number of benefits become available to foreigners investing in real estate in The Bahamas.