BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Ministry warns of re-emergence of toxic cane toad in the capital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources is cautioning residents and business establishments in northern and central areas of New Providence that sightings of the invasive cane toad have been reported in nearby communities.

It must be noted that the handling of cane toads with bare hands should be discouraged as the venom produced by these animals is an irritant to the skin. Ingestion of the venom is also toxic to humans and deadly to pets.

Assistance is needed from the public to limit the spread of these animals by removing sitting water sources and forming a chemical barrier around properties and within landscapes. A chemical barrier can be created by using a spray solution composed of two cups of Dettol/Savlon to one cup of water. Please be advised that early mornings and late evenings are the best times to spray the solution.

Pets that have had direct contact with a cane toad should be taken a veterinarian immediately. Signs of direct contact include salivation; frothing at the mouth; red, slimy gums; vomiting; and tremors.

Anyone who sees a cane toad or has any questions or concerns is asked to please contact the Department of Agriculture at 325-1173 or the Department of Environmental Health at 322-8037, or to use the “BESTPROTECT242” app to notify the government. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play or Apple App Store for use on mobile devices.