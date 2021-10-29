‘BE CAUTIOUS’: Upcoming social & holiday events remain ‘dangerous’ even in a bubble, says Forbes

“The idea that even if you’re fully vaccinated you could have a large gathering in a bubble is dangerous”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Attending events during the holiday period, even after being fully vaccinated, could be a dangerous affair, according to Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Dr Nikkiah Forbes.

In the last several weeks, numerous promotions for events, beginning with Halloween, have popped up on social media platforms, promising activities with strict health protocols and mask-wearing.

Some have even offered bubble concepts with testing and/or vaccination requirements for attendance.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Forbes said the public should be cautious and not let its guard down, especially with studies on variants of the virus confirming it remains possible to be spread among the vaccinated — although vaccination largely offers protection against severe illness and death.

“I really want to share this information because this is very, very important as we continue to learn to live with COVID-19; be very cautious, regardless of your vaccination status,” Forbes said.

“The idea that even if you’re fully vaccinated you could have a large gathering in a bubble is dangerous.

“So, I really hope people take special care and attention to it.

“There is plenty of experiences that we can draw from that proves that.

“It is not just an opinion. It is not just hypothetical.”

In its July Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an outbreak of infections, even among the vaccinated, in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, following multiple large public events.

Forbes said: “This is essentially a big party weekend and people look forward to it every year and what happened was people traveled to go to [a] party and there was mixed vaccination status, and there was very little mask-wearing and a lot of parties, including indoor parties, and COVID was demonstrated to be spread.

“There is a lesson to be learned there. There are risks for gatherings in large crowds with no mask-wearing, even among vaccinated persons.

“The recommendations put forward in that report were that even in places without substantial or high COVID transmission, really consider prevention strategies.

“That is very important to note as we get closer to the Christmas season.”

Eyewitness News spoke to at least one promoter of an upcoming event series, who said the group was in talks with health officials to advise them of plans to ensure the event was as safe as possible, and it will seek to partner with the Ministry of Health to expand the vaccination campaign to offer the jab at some events, where possible.

Addressing the media yesterday at the Office of the Prime Minister, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville said the government was considering a “bubble concept” for upcoming events for The Bahamas.

He suggested sporting events could require proof of vaccination to attend, though no final decision has been made.

Vaccination remains voluntary in The Bahamas.