‘BE CAREFUL’: AG’s office warns JCNP against cancelling parades

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A statement from the Office of the Attorney General has warned the JCNP against canceling the upcoming junkanoo parades, which they have threatened to do following the government’s recognition of both Valley Boys factions as qualified ‘A’ groups.
“We remind the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence to exercise caution, as they do not have the authority to postpone or cancel Junkanoo, which is a national event owned by the Bahamian people.
“Any legal or financial exposure of the JCNP or its members as a result of any decision is theirs alone.”