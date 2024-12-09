‘BE CAREFUL’: AG’s office warns JCNP against cancelling parades

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A statement from the Office of the Attorney General has warned the JCNP against canceling the upcoming junkanoo parades, which they have threatened to do following the government’s recognition of both Valley Boys factions as qualified ‘A’ groups.

The statement is the latest in an escalating series of remarks between government ministries, its spokespersons, and the JCNP.

“In the absence of a court ruling, The Office of The Attorney General advises that allowing only one group to participate while the claim is unresolved before the court could expose the Government to legal and significant financial risks,” the release reads.

“We remind the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence to exercise caution, as they do not have the authority to postpone or cancel Junkanoo, which is a national event owned by the Bahamian people.

“Any legal or financial exposure of the JCNP or its members as a result of any decision is theirs alone.”